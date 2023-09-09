Two Buffy The Vampire Slayer Actors Starred In A Musical Before Once More With Feeling

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" musical episode rules. This was true when it debuted in 2001 and it's still true today, despite the ambivalence that now comes with being a "Buffy" fan in light of series creator Joss Whedon's extensively documented bad behavior. It took me a few years after allegations against Whedon dropped to find my way back to one of my favorite shows of all time — and untangle the impression it had on me from the misdeeds of the artist most closely connected to it. But as Jamie Gerber pointed out in a 2022 /Film piece, there's a tremendous amount of talent worth celebrating associated with the show, from writers like Marti Noxon and Drew Goddard to performers like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charisma Carpenter.

"Once More, With Feeling" is, in many ways, a showcase for what the show's performers can do. Like most of "Buffy" it's remembered for its snappy writing, but the script could only go so far without a fantastic cast to sell it — and sing it. The season 6 musical is filled with excellent, emotional surprises, from the reveal that Buffy (Gellar) went to heaven when she died and has felt depressed and displaced since returning, to the cinematic smooch between her and former enemy Spike (James Marsters) that caps off the episode. One of the best surprises, though, is a vocal revelation: when Anthony Head's Giles started singing an unlikely duet with Amber Benson's Tara, it was the hour's most instantly breathtaking moment.