The Doctor Who Special's Explanation For Bringing Donna Back Is Perfectly Stupid

Going into the first of three 60th anniversary specials for "Doctor Who," fans had a lot of questions. Why was the Doctor (David Tennant) back in the body of the 10th Doctor? What has Donna (Catherine Tate) been up to over the past thirteen years? And most importantly, how can Donna return as a companion if her memory's been wiped? In season 4's "Journey's End" and in Tennant's final two-parter, "The End of Time," it was made very clear that Donna cannot be allowed to remember anything about the Doctor, or she'll die. Yet now she's back in the Tardis not just for "The Star Beast," but for two more specials.

Well, "The Star Beast" didn't solve the mystery of the Doctor's returning face, but it did answer all our questions about Donna. Where's she been all these years? She's stayed in London, still married to Shaun Temple (Karl Collins) and now raising a 15-year-old daughter, Rose (Yasmin Finney). We find out early on that Donna chose to give away all the money she won in the lottery in "The End of Time," but it's not until the end of the episode that we're fully told the reason why: Because a little part of her did unconsciously remember the Doctor, and she thought that giving the money away to those less fortunate is what the Doctor would do.

As for Donna surviving the return of her memories and the meta-crisis that comes with it? The answer to that is a bit more complicated, and quite a lot sillier.