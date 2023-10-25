Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special Trailer Reveals The Return Of David Tennant – And A Release Date

Are you ready for "Doctor Who" to enter its Disney+ era? It still feels pretty damn weird to see the Disney+ Original Specials label (complete with a miniature TARDIS as part of its logo, no less!) in front of a trailer for the British sci-fi staple's incoming trio of 60th anniversary specials, but such are the times we live in. Thankfully, that Mickey Mouse money is looking pretty snazzy on "Who" at the moment, giving the show's set pieces and special effects a little extra shine ... just not so much that a goggled Neil Patrick Harris wielding a cartoonishly large super-gun (and other fantastical visuals that are distinctly Whovian in their ridiculousness) looks out of place.

With Jodie Whittaker's run as the Doctor firmly in the bag, "Doctor Who" is about to undergo one of its traditional regenerations, but with a twist. Before Ncuti Gatwa assumes command of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor, David Tennant will be making his much-ballyhooed return to the franchise, albeit as the Fourteenth Doctor rather than the Tenth iteration. Confused? That's very much intentional, as a major part of the 60th anniversary specials will involve unraveling the mystery of Tennant's "new" Time Lord in order to pave the way for Gatwa's grand introduction.

Fortunately, thanks to this new trailer (and the press release that came with it), we can now lay at least one "Doctor Who" mystery to rest — that involving the premiere dates for these specials.