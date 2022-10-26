Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who 'Mission' Is About Much More Than Himself

Ncuti Gatwa is one of the entertainment industry's quickest-rising stars. After three seasons of his trailblazing role as Eric Effiong in Netflix's fresh take on the teen sex comedy, "Sex Education," and landing a supporting role in Greta Gerwig's upcoming "Barbie" movie, Gatwa was officially announced by the BBC as the next Doctor in their historic sci-fi series, "Doctor Who," alongside Russell T Davies who is returning once again as showrunner since he revived the show for a new era back in 2005.

This past week, Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker and Showrunner Chris Chibnall passed down the torch in "The Power of the Doctor," the big finale to Thirteen's messy but historic era of the show. At the end of the special episode, Thirteen finally regenerated — but instead of regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa's version of the Doctor like everyone expected, fans were shocked to see the Thirteen regenerate (or, degenerate?) back into the Tenth Doctor, David Tennant.

Rest assured, the BBC was kind enough to release a teaser for the upcoming 60th anniversary special, and in it, our first glimpse at Ncuti Gatwa as the titular Doctor in action. How this all works out remains to be seen, but we trust this new era of "Doctor Who" is in great hands.

Though fans are rejoicing, there's probably no one more pumped for this era of the time and space bending than Gatwa himself. For the Rwandan-Scottish actor, embodying the Doctor is not just personally satisfying, it's also a great cultural responsibility.