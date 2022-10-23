Doctor Who Teaser Reveals The Next Doctor After A Regeneration Gone Wrong

Warning: spoilers ahead for the "Doctor Who" special "The Power of the Doctor."

After a dozen or so regenerations, "Doctor Who" fans pretty much know what to expect when one of the Doctors reaches the end of their era. There's some kind of fatal injury, some glowy effects, and then the show's former lead disappears, leaving a new Doctor in their place. The new Doctor gets a short scene to give fans a taste of their personality and the actor's unique take on the role, and then it's time to wait for the show's return and the next Doctor's first big adventure.

In "The Power of the Doctor," however, things didn't go quite according to plan. Instead of regenerating into the Fourteenth Doctor everyone was expecting — played by "Sex Education" alum Ncuti Gatwa — Jodie Whittaker's Doctor instead regenerated into ... the Tenth Doctor, David Tennant. What?!

SPOILERS 🚨 Watch the regeneration of the Thirteenth Doctor... 🔥 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/7m4WzWow0q — Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor 🔥 (@bbcdoctorwho) October 23, 2022

We knew that Tennant would be returning, along with his former companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), but usually when past Doctors return it's because of some wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey stuff. We were not prepared for this level of tomfoolery.

Fortunately you don't have to wait until 2023 to see Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor, because the BBC also released a short teaser for the upcoming season. Check it out below!