Neil Patrick Harris Has Boarded The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Celebrations

The announcement of Harris' casting was quite barebones. Only two short paragraphs long, it confirms that his scenes are currently being shot and they would premiere next year. It also included a statement from returning showrunner Russell T. Davies (who previously worked with the actor on the five-part HBO Max drama "It's A Sin") that teases that more information is on the way ... eventually.

"It's my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris... but who, why, what is he playing? You'll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we're shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!"

Finally, we also got a picture of Harris in costume on the set of "Doctor Who" as this mystery character.

BBC

It's not a lot to go on, but based on that final sentence, it sounds like the celebrated song and dance man could be playing a villain. The look on his face in that picture may indicate the same thing. And though we have no way of proving this since we can't clearly make out the tools in his apron, but I'm gonna guess that Neil Patrick Harris is playing either some kind of dentist that rivals Dr. Horrible in wickedness or maybe a demented Geppetto type that builds the sort of "off the scale" things that Davies mentions.

While we anxiously wait for more info on Neil Patrick Harris' highly-anticipated role in the seminal time travel series, we still have one more adventure with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor to look forward to later this year before she hangs up the sonic screwdriver. Details of her final episode (as with most things on this show, it seems) are still unknown, but the 90-minute episode is expected to premiere some time in October 2022.