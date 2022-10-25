New Seasons Of Doctor Who To Premiere Globally On Disney+ In 2023

BBC and Disney unveiled a new logo to mark the occasion, which clearly calls back to the classic badge of the '70s and '80s. As it turns out, there's a pretty good reason for all this nostalgia — the return of "Doctor Who" in 2023 will also coincide with the 60th anniversary of the sci-fi series. As revealed in the spoilery teaser for the next season, the expected regeneration of Jodie Whittaker's Doctor into Ncuti Gatwa has come with some unexpected complications. With the shocking return of David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, fans will have to wait a bit longer to fully unravel the mystery of how and when Gatwa will step in to play the Fifteenth iteration of the fan-favorite character.

In the meantime, fans Stateside will have to get used to the idea of watching future installments of "Doctor Who," which was previously made available on BBC America, on Disney+ streaming. No word on what this new deal will mean for the "Doctor Who" episodes that currently stream on HBO Max, which until now was the U.S. home for the recent seasons of the series.

BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore had this to say about the major announcement:

"We are thrilled to announce this exciting global partnership with Disney who are the perfect partners to bring this very British show to the rest of the world. Russell T Davies' vision for Doctor Who has always been out of this world and we are committed to ensuring that audiences across the globe get the opportunity to enjoy the Doctor's epic adventures with the scale and ambition that they deserve. Joining forces with Disney will elevate the show to even greater heights and reach new audiences so it's an extremely exciting time for fans in the UK and across the world."

"Doctor Who" will return in November of 2023.