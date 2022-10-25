Why David Tennant Was 'Worried' About That Doctor Who Regeneration Twist

"Doctor Who" is always taking itself in bold, unexpected directions, but the ending to their latest episode might be their most ambitious one yet. "The Power of the Doctor" was Jodie Whittaker's final episode, but she did not regenerate into Ncuti Gatwa's expected Fourteenth Doctor. Instead she regenerated into ... David Tennant again. That's right, the Tenth Doctor is now also going to be the Fourteeth, at least for a little bit in 2023 before Gatwa takes over for good.

It's an interesting choice for showrunner Chris Chibnall to leave his era off on, and an exciting one for former showrunner Russell T. Davies (who was in charge throughout Tennant's run) as he returns to run the show yet again. It's going to be a year before this cliffhanger is resolved in the three 60th Anniversary special episodes, which is also expected to include the return of Donna Noble (Catherine Tate). Neil Patrick Harris and Ncuti Gatwa are also expected to play prominent roles, although we don't have many details yet.

Basically: there's a lot for "Doctor Who" to be excited for. But for David Tennant, there's also a lot to be worried about. In a recent interview, he explained that, "I think I was worried before I got there that it might be difficult to get in the groove again." It's been nearly 10 years since he last put on that trench coat, after all.