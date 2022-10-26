How Doctor Who Failed The Unspoken Queer Relationship With The Doctor And Yaz

I thought my days complaining about queerbaiting in beloved genre shows died when Tumblr removed NSFW content, but the completion of the "Doctor Who" centenary special has me coming out of retirement to criticize the blatant queerbaiting injected into the relationship between The Doctor and her companion Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill). As the first female Doctor in the show's decades-long history, Jodie Whittaker's run with writing by Chris Chibnall has been ... complicated, to put it kindly.

In her review of "The Power of the Doctor," our resident Whovian expert Hoai-Tran Bui described the Chibnall/Whittaker era as being "mired in clunky writing, nonsensical plots, half-realized characters, and empty spectacle" all while "missing the heart that made those kinds of quirks bearable." Whittaker and her historic first female Doctor deserved better, as did the queer fans who were seemingly promised genuine representation for the very first time, only to have it tossed to the side like an unimportant plot device ... because that's exactly what happened.

For the uninitiated, "queerbaiting" is a term used to describe a marketing technique for fiction and entertainment, where writers hint at, but do not depict, queer romance or other forms of LGBTQIA+ representation. The intention is to entice LGBTQ+ audiences (who are often very vocal on social media) with the suggestion or possibility of relationships or characters that appeal to them.

I have a complicated relationship with the term queerbaiting, because I often find that it's being used incorrectly by ship-obsessed fans who confuse genuine kindness or friendship for romantic connection. But when it comes to the most recent run of "Doctor Who," the "Thasmin" (Thirteen + Yasmin) relationship was textbook queerbaiting.