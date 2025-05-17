Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 6 Reintroduces The Show's Most Mysterious Character

This article contains spoilers for "Doctor Who" season 2, episode 6 — "The Interstellar Song Contest"

Despite finding himself in the middle of the "Doctor Who" take on what the Eurovision song contest looks like in 2925, the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) isn't a particularly happy camper in "The Interstellar Song Contest." Much of this is because Freddie Fox's Hellion terrorist Kid invades the control room mid-party and quite literally empties the space station arena by opening the roof. If sucking 100,000 effectively dead contestants and audience members into the "mavity" bubble (the show has really committed to the gravity name change bit from the "Doctor Who" 60th Anniversary Special "WIld Blue Yonder") surrounding the station is bad, though, Kid's intention to kill over three trillion home viewers is something else entirely.

The problem is that before the Doctor can put a stop to this devious plan, he has to deal with the fact that he's one of the people Kid ejected from the station, and is freezing in space. Fortunately, he receives a little outside — or rather, inside — help in the form of a vision. The shocked Doctor sees an elderly woman calling to him from the inside of a sparsely-furnished TARDIS, calling him "grandfather" and telling him to wake up. The visions continue as the episode progresses, with the woman imploring the Doctor to find her and attempting to help him get a grip when he becomes furious and starts torturing Kid.

The Disney+ era "Doctor Who" has no shortage of mysterious women, with Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood currently leading the strangeness parade. However, there's only one mystery lady who might have access to a TARDIS and who also refers to the Doctor as a grandfather: Susan Foreman, the First Doctor's (William Hartnell) granddaughter and companion.

