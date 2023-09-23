David Tennant's Time Lord Returns In Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials Trailer

There's been a lot of confusion around the return of the beloved British sci-fi television series, "Doctor Who." Season 14, which confusingly will introduce the Fifteenth Doctor (though it's actually the 40th season if you include the seasons of so-called classic-era "Who," which ran from 1964-1989), is coming. It will star Ncuti Gatwa as the new Time Lord, called the Fifteenth Doctor even though the will be the 14th individual to assume the position — more on that in a minute — and Millie Gibson ("Coronation Street") as the Doctor's trusted companion. Where things get weird(er) is that, before we get series 14 or a Fifteenth Doctor, we're going to get a series of specials and a Fourteenth Doctor, who was actually already the Tenth Doctor. I know, right?

Today, a new trailer dropped for an upcoming series of "Dr. Who" specials to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the series. These specials will stage a short-lived return of the most beloved Doctor of the revival era, David Tennant. Tennant already starred in three seasons and a handful of specials, as well as several "Doctor Who" spin-offs. When he returns for these specials, to be titled "The Star Beast," "Wild Blue Yonder," and "The Giggle," he will be doing so not as the Tenth Doctor, but as a new Doctor, the Fourteenth Doctor. Say Doctor again!

We already know a bit about each of these specials, but the new trailer gave us even more hints and clues to get excited about, so let's dive in.