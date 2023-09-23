David Tennant's Time Lord Returns In Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials Trailer
There's been a lot of confusion around the return of the beloved British sci-fi television series, "Doctor Who." Season 14, which confusingly will introduce the Fifteenth Doctor (though it's actually the 40th season if you include the seasons of so-called classic-era "Who," which ran from 1964-1989), is coming. It will star Ncuti Gatwa as the new Time Lord, called the Fifteenth Doctor even though the will be the 14th individual to assume the position — more on that in a minute — and Millie Gibson ("Coronation Street") as the Doctor's trusted companion. Where things get weird(er) is that, before we get series 14 or a Fifteenth Doctor, we're going to get a series of specials and a Fourteenth Doctor, who was actually already the Tenth Doctor. I know, right?
Today, a new trailer dropped for an upcoming series of "Dr. Who" specials to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the series. These specials will stage a short-lived return of the most beloved Doctor of the revival era, David Tennant. Tennant already starred in three seasons and a handful of specials, as well as several "Doctor Who" spin-offs. When he returns for these specials, to be titled "The Star Beast," "Wild Blue Yonder," and "The Giggle," he will be doing so not as the Tenth Doctor, but as a new Doctor, the Fourteenth Doctor. Say Doctor again!
We already know a bit about each of these specials, but the new trailer gave us even more hints and clues to get excited about, so let's dive in.
Watch the trailer for the Dr. Who 60th anniversary specials
Are you proper excited yet? From the look of things, early suspicions about each of the specials have turned out to be correct. The first of these special "Doctor Who" episodes, titled "The Star Beast," will focus on everyone's favorite Doctor-companion, Catherine Tate's Donna Noble. This will certainly be an interesting reunion for, as fans likely recall, Donna bowed out of the series with the memories of her time with the Doctor erased. More than that, were she to regain those memories, her mind was implied to be at risk of completely unraveling. Russell T. Davies, the showrunner behind Tennant and Tate's run of episodes, who's come back for the specials and season 14, acknowledged this tension in a press release, joking, "They're back! And it looks impossible — first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening? Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback." In any case, we're happy to see this iconic pair back together.
Special #2, "Wild Blue Yonder," is not an adaptation of the official song of the U.S. Air Force, which shares the same name, nor does it appear to be a remake of Werner Herzog's 2005 alien Brad Dourif movie, also of the same name. No, this "Wild Blue Yonder" will focus on a villain played by Neil Patrick Harris, possibly a reinterpretation of the classic "Who" villain The Master, or possibly the Celestial Toymaker, a throwback antagonist from the First Doctor (William Hartnell) era.
"The Giggle," well, seems to be about a giant, plushy, giggling alien. I'll be firmly sat for that one. The "Doctor Who" 60th anniversary specials will air sometime in November on Disney+.