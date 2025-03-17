The Major Doctor Who Rule That Ncuti Gatwa Accidentally Broke

The Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, has broken a lot of unofficial rules already in his time on the show. His character has bucked conventions by not sticking to a single outfit, and by shedding tears seemingly whenever something sad happens. (Some fans hate that, but I for one appreciate a Doctor who's in touch with his emotions.) There is one rule Gatwa won't break though, at least not any more: he will not curse while dressed as the Doctor.

"The only time I've ever gotten in trouble for anything was when I swore [while wearing] a 'Doctor Who' costume," he recalled in a recent interview with Radio Times (via Express). "I got called into Russell [T. Davies]'s office... And he let me know that that's not acceptable. He said, 'Do what you want when you're out of costume, but when you're in costume, do not let us catch you swearing.'"

It's an interesting rule, in part because it's easy to not even notice that the Doctor never swears. It makes sense given that 'Doctor Who' is a family-friendly show, but even "Harry Potter" managed to throw in a "b***h' or two. But even though the Doctor does occasionally say mild swear words like "hell" or "damn," he's otherwise kept it very PG. There's even a canon explanation for this: in one of the New Series Adventures books, "Only Human," the Ninth Doctor explains how the TARDIS's translation circuit has a swear filter, preventing any passengers from hearing any words that cross into the obscene. It's a lot like how the NBC show "The Good Place" gets around swearing, with metaphysical forces converting "s***" to "shirt" and "f***" to "fork."

Maybe the Doctor has been cursing like a sailor this whole time, and the TARDIS has been sparing our ears.