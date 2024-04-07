90s Sci-Fi TV Shows With Awful Reviews That Are Actually Worth Watching

We live in a golden era of sci-fi on TV, where "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" come in multiple flavors, "Stranger Things" is an event every season, and the CW recently wrapped up an entire universe of DC Comics superheroes on the small screen. Fortunately for all sci-fi fans, this is a time where the people who make such shows grew up loving them, and critics who review them were raised on the concepts and get it. This is all a relatively new phenomenon.

As recently as the '90s, TV critics weren't necessarily big on high-concept sci-fi, and the people making these shows didn't always know what they were doing either. Even if they did, producers over their heads weren't necessarily making the best decisions either. Superheroes on TV were entirely different three decades ago, and the weekly format was just discovering the notion of season-long arcs. There were growing pains to be sure, but all sci-fi shows could often get tarred with the same brush. So when it comes to shows from the '90s with awful reviews that you need to see, some are plain great, some are interesting failures, and others are arguably bad but in ways that make them worthy of your attention nonetheless.

So crank up your official CD soundtracks that nearly always include Dave Grohl and Rob Zombie, pop open a Surge, and let's look at some sci-fi shows from the '90s with awful reviews that you should still seek out.