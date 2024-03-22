How A '50s Western Series Laid The Groundwork For Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" isn't quite like any other "Star Trek" show, and when it debuted in 1993, it was quite the departure from both the original series and "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Instead of following intrepid explorers on starships trekking across the galaxy, "Deep Space Nine" followed the stories of the people who lived on board the space station Deep Space Nine (DS9) — civilians, Bajoran militia, and Starfleet officers alike. Showrunner Rick Berman was in charge of taking the "Star Trek" universe in a new direction following the success of "The Next Generation," but he ended up looking to a rather old television series for inspiration.

In an interview with StarTrek.com, Berman explained the inspiration behind "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and revealed that he and writer/producer Michael Piller got their biggest idea from a classic 1950s Western. That's pretty great given the fact that "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry pitched the original series as the '50s Western series "'Wagon Train' in space," making at least two "Trek" shows directly derived from mid-century Westerns. While there might not seem like there's a lot of overlap between science-fiction and Westerns, they both have the frontier, lawless territories rife with danger, and the great unknown. The two "Star Trek" shows just dealt with those themes a little differently, in part because they were inspired by rather different shows.