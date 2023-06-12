Star Trek's Cirroc Lofton Won't Say No To A Picard-Style Deep Space Nine Reunion

Jake Sisko, the character played by Cirroc Lofton, appeared in 71 episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." The series, however, was so well-populated that even 71 episodes wasn't necessarily enough to push the character into the spotlight very often. Jake's best friend Nog (the late Aron Eisenberg) had his own episodes, as did Nog's father Rom (Max Grodénchik) and Rom's eventual wife Leeta (Chase Masterson). There was a lot of ground to cover on "Deep Space Nine" and Jake was seemingly a minor casualty. The episodes specifically about Jake were, perhaps unfortunately, few and far between.

Jake was, many Trekkies might say, conceived as a balance for the character of Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) who appeared on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Wesley was obnoxiously well-behaved, at least early in the show, and thought of nothing he wanted to do more than homework and impress the adults in his life. Wesley was a narc. Jake, by contrast, had no ambitions to join Starfleet and spent his youth on a distant space station where he was robbed of his abilities to make friends and live comfortably. He eventually found his path as a reporter and as writer of novels. He was a survivor.

The current ethos of Paramount+-era "Star Trek" seems to lean heavily into legacy. "Star Trek: Picard," for example, recently reunited the main "Next Generation" cast (sans Wheaton) for a "one last adventure" story aboard a reconstructed Enterprise-D. While there are no announced plans to reunite the cast of "Deep Space Nine," Lofton — recently speaking with Screen Rant — said he'd certainly be open to the idea. If audiences can find Picard at age 110, why not Jake at age 40?