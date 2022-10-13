The Dark Side Of The Star Trek Universe: Section 31 Explained

Major spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" will follow!

Every science fiction world — even (or especially?) the ones that seem like utopias on the outside — has its dark side. "Star Trek" has explored this in several different ways over its long history, from mirror universe shenanigans to morally ambiguous characters to freak transporter accidents, like the (mostly) unseen one at the center of this latest episode of "Lower Decks." But as much as the untimely "death" of Brad Boimler's (Jack Quaid) previously introduced clone William hangs heavy over the holodeck antics of "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," a sort-of sequel to the season 1 episode "Crisis Point," the knowingly angsty cliffhanger that closes out the final moments of this last episode references the franchise's most ambitious and divisive attempt to bring Starfleet's sterling ideals back down to our own level.

"Lower Decks" hasn't hesitated to put the very idea of Starfleet itself in its crosshairs on previous occasions, daring to go boldly and turn its ever-critical gaze inward to put a greater focus on thorny issues or tropes that have become commonplace over the years. In that light, it makes perfect sense that this animated series would finally set its sights on the shadiest subset of Starfleet ever added to the official canon: Section 31. The episode reveals that William Boimler didn't actually die from a terribly mundane accident and instead has been recruited to Section 31 for as-of-yet unknown purposes, setting the stage for a much larger presence in the series moving forward.

But what is the significance of Section 31, where did it originate from, and how will this stay faithful to what Trekkies expect from their favorite stories? I'm glad you asked!