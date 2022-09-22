Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Interrogates The Very Purpose Of Starfleet

In "Reflections," the fifth episode of the third season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," Ensigns Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Mariner (Tawney Newsome) have been assigned to work the Starfleet booth at what is essentially the "Star Trek" version of a college jobs fair. As anyone who has ever attended a jobs fair (or anyone who has ever had the bad luck of working in one of those 10-foot-by-10-foot sunshade tents) knows, the experience can be miserable. Working a booth entails performing a series of dry sales pitches for only vaguely interested passersby, hoping that maybe one person in every 50 will write their e-mail address on your clipboard. One hopes they haven't just stopped at your booth for your bowl of free York Peppermint Patties.

While it may seem logical that Starfleet would have recruiting booths at jobs fairs, Trekkies watching may experience a slight pang of cognitive dissonance. Why, after all, would Starfleet need to recruit people? Almost all of the "Star Trek" shows to date ("Picard" notwithstanding) have been about the crew of a starship or space station going about their jobs exploring the galaxy, rescuing imperiled scientists, and being generally diplomatic. "Star Trek," in both presentation and in plain dialogue, showcases a career in Starfleet as one of the galaxy's most vaunted professions.

Occasionally, "Star Trek" would encounter a species that criticized Starfleet, but, at best, those complaints reeked of a smug resentment coming from aliens who clearly weren't as well-assembled or efficient or noble as Starfleet. It wouldn't be until "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" in 1993 that Trekkies would spend a more meaningful amount of time with species outside of the Federation, and finally begin to accept that Starfleet may only be one of many possible options.