Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Showcases Just How Annoying Living On A Starfleet Vessel Would Be

Prior to "Star Trek: Lower Decks," the experiences of lower-ranking Starfleet officers were largely placed in the hands of the notoriously goody-goody character of Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Wesley was exceptionally bright, and despite having lost his father in the service, dreams of joining Starfleet himself. He is supernaturally motivated, and is constantly seen studying, reading, and conducting scientific experiments in his spare time. He is also obnoxiously squeaky clean, once notoriously asking Lt. Yar (Denise Crosby) why anyone would ever want to do drugs. Wesley is, in short, a narc.

Wesley would eventually make some pretty rash mistakes at Starfleet Academy, and end up leaving the service to galavant about the galaxy as a semi-supernatural energy being. But Starfleet was presented as — as Wesley seemed to feel — the ultimate goal of a youth well spent. It was the best possible career. Begin as an ensign, and take care of a starship doing important tasks around the Alpha Quadrant, and live a great life.

Until "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

"Lower Decks," falling in with the tradition of "Star Trek" as a series of workplace shows, reveals that not all starships are terribly important, and not all jobs on a Starfleet vessel are all that dazzling. Indeed, the running gag of "Lower Decks" is that a lot of what Starfleet does is kind of tedious, sometimes painful, often stressful, and can definitely be less than dignified. Case in point: The ensigns aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos don't even have their own quarters. They sleep on bunks in a hallway. There is a public shower and no dressing rooms. Privacy is a thing of the past, it seems.