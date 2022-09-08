Star Trek: Lower Decks Star Noël Wells Shares The Similarities Between Improv And Starfleet [Exclusive Interview]

The voice cast of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" has quite the challenge: They have to make their animated characters come to life not only in comedic ways, but they have to stay true to the franchise. That's a lot to take on, given the decades of "Star Trek" lore that have gone into making "Lower Decks," but the lower deckers do it with aplomb. Ensigns Boimler (Jack Quaid), Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and Tendi (Noël Wells) might be some of the newest characters to enter the "Star Trek" franchise, but they're also some of the most lovable. Blending ambitious, progressive science fiction with comedy is no easy feat, but between the sharp minds of the writers and the talents of the voice cast, "Lower Decks" manages to be both a great comedy and a brilliant "Star Trek" series.

Each of the characters has grown tremendously in the first two seasons of "Lower Decks," but perhaps no one has changed as much as Tendi, the sweet science officer with a love of medicine and a rather unsavory pirate background. Tendi has become a fan favorite, as she's eternally enthusiastic about everything and is simply adorable. Season 3 sees Tendi exploring a new side of herself as she moves from medical to working in science, and it gives her all new ways to shine.

I had the chance to sit down and chat over the phone with actor Noël Wells, who voices the precocious Orion, and she shared her hopes and dreams for the character, her "lower decks" experience in the real world, and the similarities between improv and Starfleet.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.