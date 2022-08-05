Star Trek's Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Crossover Caused Some Initial Confusion For The Cast

One of the bigger "Star Trek"-related surprises to come out of the 2022 San Diego Comic Con was that the animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks" (about to begin its third season on August 25) and the most recent "Trek" iteration "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" (which just concluded its first season) are going to have a crossover episode.

This is an odd notion for several reasons. For one, "Lower Decks" takes place in the mid 2380s — after the events of "Star Trek: Voyager" and the "Next Generation" movies — while "Strange New Worlds" takes place in the late 2250s, prior to the events of the original series. This, of course, would present no serious obstacles to "Star Trek" writers, who can easily open up a time portal or invent a temporal nexus where characters from all across history can meet; Kirk (William Shatner) and Picard (Patrick Stewart), while separated by 87 years, still managed to meet in "Star Trek: Generations."

Secondly, the two shows possess drastically different tones. "Strange New Worlds" is a straightforward, story-of-the-week, classically-bent "Star Trek" series about optimism and diplomacy. "Lower Decks" is a crass slapstick comedy show about the more demeaning jobs on a Starfleet vessel, and a crappy one at that. One is about clear-thinking, peerless commanders. The other is about shallow, scattered novices.

Thirdly, and most baffling for the cast, is how are the shows going to interact if one of them is animated? It turns out the "Lower Decks" voice cast will play themselves in live-action. But Anson Mount, who plays Captain Pike on "Strange New Worlds," initially thought it was going to be much different. He assumed it would be a "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" scenario.