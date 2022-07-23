Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Will Crossover With Star Trek: Lower Decks In Season 2 [Comic-Con]

The two most entertaining Paramount+ era "Star Trek" shows are about to collide: "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks" are doing a crossover episode. The news came via the franchise's panel at San Diego Comic Con today, where /Film's team was on the ground reporting. Apparently, the crossover will be an episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" featuring key voice actors from the animated Trek show playing their "Lower Decks" characters — in live action!

Captain Pike actor Anson Mount teased the news today in the panel for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which was swiftly crashed by "Lower Decks" actors Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome, who stuck around after their panel ended just beforehand. The trio revealed that the second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will feature a one-off episode taking place during the "Lower Decks" tiemline, which is more than a century ahead of the "Strange New Worlds." So this wild endeavor will not only be a crossover between two separate Trek series, but also likely a time travel adventure.