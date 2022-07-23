Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Will Crossover With Star Trek: Lower Decks In Season 2 [Comic-Con]
The two most entertaining Paramount+ era "Star Trek" shows are about to collide: "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks" are doing a crossover episode. The news came via the franchise's panel at San Diego Comic Con today, where /Film's team was on the ground reporting. Apparently, the crossover will be an episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" featuring key voice actors from the animated Trek show playing their "Lower Decks" characters — in live action!
Captain Pike actor Anson Mount teased the news today in the panel for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which was swiftly crashed by "Lower Decks" actors Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome, who stuck around after their panel ended just beforehand. The trio revealed that the second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will feature a one-off episode taking place during the "Lower Decks" tiemline, which is more than a century ahead of the "Strange New Worlds." So this wild endeavor will not only be a crossover between two separate Trek series, but also likely a time travel adventure.
Quaid and Newsome in live action
If any "Star Trek" series can pull off something as ambitious and fun as this, it's "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." The first season has already featured a high fantasy episode, a body swap plotline, and a retelling of the classic Trek episode "Balance of Terror" from a new perspective. Now, the show will incorporate Brad Boimler and Beckett Mariner, Quaid and Newsome's "Lower Decks" characters, into the mix. Quaid explains that the pair will appear in live action form, looking like themselves, except, he notes, "with purple hair and more red on me."
According to co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers, the episode came about after David Reed, a writer for the show who also works with Quaid on "The Boys," floated the idea. According to Myers, the episode basically "wrote itself."
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 2 will premiere on Paramount+, though the release date has not yet been announced.