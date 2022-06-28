Star Trek: Lower Decks Star Tawny Newsome Is Stoked About Replicator Nachos [Interview]

It's a great time to be a "Star Trek" fan. Not only do we have the incredible new series "Strange New Worlds" to enjoy, but season 3 of the hilarious animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks" is coming to Paramount+ this summer. "Star Trek: Lower Decks" follows the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos as they go on the missions not quite important enough for, say, the Enterprise. Specifically, the series follows the crew members on the lower decks, the low-ranking, hard-working newbies who have to work their way upward. It's a workplace comedy that just happens to be set in the "Star Trek" universe, and it's an absolute blast.

To celebrate the upcoming third season later this year and the release of season 2 on Blu-ray and DVD on July 12, 2022, I had the chance to chat via voice comms with Tawny Newsome, who voices the feisty and fabulous Ensign Beckett Mariner. Newsome is a massive Trek fan, and it was a dream to chat with her about "lower decks"-esque jobs in our world, getting random phone calls from Jonathan Frakes, and the "Santa Fe of 'Star Trek.'"

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.