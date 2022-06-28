Star Trek: Lower Decks Creator Mike McMahan Digs Into The Textures Of Trek [Interview]

"Lower Decks" is really relatable to anyone who ever has had like a real life, "lower decks"-type job in retail or customer service or bartending, whatever. Did you have any early jobs that inspired the day-to-day grind experienced by the Ensign crew?

I did. I mean, not as bad as some people. I was pretty lucky. I used to work like in some bars in Chicago. I used to work in Second City, but not on stage. I would set up the room, and if there was somebody who got too drunk, I'd have to ask them to leave. And clean up the theater. You'd be surprised what people bring to a comedy show. "Oh, there's newspapers under this chair, gum in them, whatever." And then in Los Angeles, I worked as a production assistant on a couple shows, which is not glamorous work. It's sometimes like shoveling actual garbage and driving for nine hours straight. And then I was an assistant for a number of years, too. When I was trying to become a writer, there was the writers' strike. Jobs got shut down.

You do whatever you can do to make ends meet. I've done a lot of jobs that maybe aren't fun, but I know that no matter what I was doing, whether it was cleaning up the trash or dealing with drunks in a theater, every one of those jobs was seen with other people doing the same job as I was and making friends for life at those jobs. And I say this to new writers that I meet. And I'm like, "Listen, nobody remembers if you were the best at picking up a cup of coffee. They remember if you were a joy to be around. You were expected to be there. All they remember is if you're a trustworthy person and does a pretty good job." You keep finding these people in your life while you're working jobs that maybe aren't what you want to do. It's what you have to do. But those friends that you make, that's what these stories are about. And that's kind of what we try to say in "Lower Decks."