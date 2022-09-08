Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Finally Lets A Starfleet Officer Rant About A Common Franchise Problem

There are tons of episodes throughout the "Star Trek" franchise where Starfleet must rescue civilian scientists from some calamity or another, including the very first episode of the original series, "The Man Trap." In that episode, Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and his away team visit a research outpost to do some medical tests on its scientists when they are beset upon by a shape-shifting alien creature that feeds on the salt in living organisms. From the very beginning, Starfleet has been bailing civilian explorers out of bad situations. Other season 1 episodes like "What Are Little Girls Made Of?," "Dagger of the Mind," "This Side of Paradise," and "The Devil in the Dark" all follow the same trope, and it's been used in nearly every "Star Trek" series. Every captain has dealt with their fair share of civilian saving, and it's honestly getting kind of silly.

Civilians getting in too deep isn't an idea limited only to the world of science fiction, unfortunately. During my time working as a health communications specialist for the Centers for Disease Control, I regularly heard conversations between some of the world's top medical minds as they questioned why pop culture doctors or other civilian scientists so often got themselves into trouble, only for the CDC to have to clean up the mess. Sometimes, it's really best to leave things to the experts.

