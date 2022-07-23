Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Will See The Return Of Deep Space Nine Characters [Comic-Con]

"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" is finally getting its overdue resurgence, thanks to the upcoming third season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks." "Deep Space Nine" was the fourth entry in the "Star Trek" TV franchise, debuting in 1993 while the much-loved series "The Next Generation" was still on the air and before "Voyager" hit TV screens. "Deep Space Nine" shook-up the formula: Rather than following a Federation starship crew, the series focused on a former Cardassian station in deep-space that recently became Federation-controlled, and just so happens to be near a wormhole to the unexplored Gamma Quadrant. While "TNG" has been getting a pop-culture comeback thanks to "Star Trek: Picard" (arguably, it never really left), "DS9" has largely felt forgotten, with many Trekkers to this day feeling frustrated that it never received a proper remastered edition.

Now, fans of the oft under-appreciated "Star Trek" series have a reason to yell "Qapla'!" — it looks like we're finally getting some of that sweet, sweet Gamma Quadrant action back in the franchise. During the Star Trek panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the "Lower Decks" season 3 trailer was shown — revealing that the animated series will be returning to the iconic deep-space station that served as a setting for the fourth "Star Trek" TV series, "Deep Space Nine." And it will go beyond a simple cameo.

As showrunner Mike McMahon revealed:

"..we ['Lower Decks'] go in to Deep Space Nine, where we walk the promenade, we will enjoy the Cardassian architecture ... and you might see some friendly faces in there."

After an enthusiastic round of applause (because, come on), he added, "It feels to me like one last walk around Deep Space Nine."