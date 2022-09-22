Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Continues The Show's Long Game – And Suggests A More Serious Future

The happy-go-lucky Rutherford has some blank spots in his memories, but they usually don't seem to bother him too much. In "Reflections," however, he keeps having a recurring nightmare about some kind of accident and it's keeping him from getting any rest. A concerned Tendi (Noël Wells) does a scan on him and notices some long term memories stuck in his implant's cache. She clears the cache for him, hoping that will improve his quality of sleep, but instead it breaks down the barriers in his mind enough for a different version of himself to take over. This version of Rutherford isn't exactly okey-dokey — he's angry and wants to steal the Captain's yacht. It turns out that this Rutherford is the one that existed before the implant, and before the accident that current Rutherford keeps dreaming about. "Evil" Rutherford is actually just a younger version of himself, with all of his memories intact, and he wants control permanently.

Shax (Fred Tatasciore) knows that Rutherford isn't "himself" and manages to stop him from escaping the Cerritos and gets him to sick bay. While in a coma, young Rutherford and older Rutherford agree to have a race through space in order to figure out who gets to keep control of their body, since both can't exist without overwhelming their brain. Young Rutherford was into illegal space races, which baffles the Rutherford we know and love, and it looks like the younger version might win the race. Thankfully, elder Ruthy manages to bring imaginary versions of his friends into his mindspace to help, and they win in the end. Though the younger version begins to fade, he does share one last bit of wisdom: the events surrounding Rutherford's accident and implant.