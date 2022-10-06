Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Takes Its Biggest Narrative Swing Yet — And It Doesn't Work At All

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" is a brilliant blend of animated workplace comedy and genuine "Star Trek" series, but the most recent episode, "A Mathematically Perfect Redemption," tried something completely different. It abandoned the entire crew and followed a returning guest character from season 1, going off on a unique adventure and only bringing the U.S.S. Cerritos back in at the end. It's a bold swing, but unfortunately, it just doesn't pay off because the episode feels like it belongs on another adult animated comedy.

In the episode, former Ensign Peanut Hamper (Kether Donohue), the exocomp who launched herself out into space instead of undertaking a dangerous mission to help save the crew of the Cerritos in the season 1 finale, finds herself stranded on a primitive planet inhabited by bird people. Her actions there aren't exactly becoming of a Starfleet officer, and the tone flies in the face of the hopeful, earnest nature of the franchise. "Star Trek" can be crass, it can be horny, and it can occasionally be mean, but combining all of those things without any sort of lesson to it all is a big miss.