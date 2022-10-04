How The Most Controversial Scene In Lower Decks Fits Into The World Of Star Trek

It's not always easy to balance the kind of raunchy humor beloved by adult animation fans with the world of "Star Trek," but showrunner Mike McMahan and the rest of the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" gang sure give it their best shot. One sequence was a little too much for some hardcore Trekkies — er, Trekkers — and it involved a whole lot of sex. In the season 2 episode "I, Excretus," Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome) walks in on an orgy involving most of the crew of the Cerritos. The whole event was a hologram, but it really upset whole swathes of the fandom.

Wait a second... "Star Trek" is one of the horniest franchises in existence. Sure, most of its salacious scenes happen just off-screen, but embracing sex and sexuality has been a part of the "Star Trek" ethos going all the way back to Kirk (William Shatner) boning his first alien. Sex and sex jokes are a "Trek" tradition, and it's buck wild that a contingent of fans got so upset about some cartoon characters getting buck naked.