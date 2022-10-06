A Short History Of Exocomps In The Star Trek Universe

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

The latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "A Mathematically Perfect Redemption" is a change of pace for the series. The episode takes place almost entirely away from any of the show's regular characters, catching up instead with Ensign Peanut Hamper (Kether Donohue), last seen in the episode "No Small Parts." Peanut Hamper was initally presented as a capable, if nervous, rookie officer eager to get to work on a Starfleet vessel. By the climax of "No Small Parts," the U.S.S. Cerritos finds itself on the receiving end of a weapons barrage from an enemy ship. During the attack, Peanut Hamper finds herself specially equipped to deliver a computer virus to their attackers, shutting them down and saving the ship. In a moment of truth, however, Peanut Hamper admits that she joined Starfleet as a way to anger her father, is certainly not going to take on a dangerous mission, and beams herself into deep space, abandoning her compatriots. She was, as far as the audience knew, left alone and adrift.

"A Mathematically Perfect Redemption" picks up with Peanut Hamper adrift, attempting to save her own life with hastily salvaged engine parts also floating through space. She is embittered and made selfish by her experience. She eventually crash lands on a planet of primitive humanoid bird aliens and seemingly rediscovers her devotion to Starfleet principles by understanding an alien species for the first time.

Oh yes, and Peanut Hamper is an exocomp. She's about a half meter high, one meter long, has no face, and floats around on two adorable robot feet. Her front nozzle is equipped with a tool replicator, allowing her to manifest any object she may need in the line of duty. She is not terribly different from R2-D2.