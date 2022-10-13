Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3's Big Cameo Is Also A Delightful Movie Reference

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

The eighth episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" is one of the show's "let's go hog wild" episodes. Called "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," the episode takes place entirely on the holodeck of the U.S.S. Cerritos with the show's four main characters exploring a rather complicated pre-programmed holographic adventure. It also serves as a sequel to the first season episode "Crisis Point" (October 1, 2020), which was also a holodeck-based adventure episode. In the original, Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome) took over a program made by Ensign Boimler (Jack Quaid) and transformed it into an adventure "movie," largely as an excuse to play-act the destruction of the ship and the deaths of her friends and family ... and her own holographic self. In so doing, Mariner learned that she had some deep-seated issues she needed to face. The holodeck proved to be a form of therapy for her.

True to that theme, "Crisis Point 2" begins with Boimler presenting his new "movie" as an adventure story from the start. His program is so complex that all the non-player characters can be interacted with and spin out into stories all their own. During the adventure, Boimler receives a communique and instantly becomes despondent. He and Mariner, much to her frustration, pursue an action-free "side-quest," wherein he seems to be looking for a certain kind of spiritual wisdom. Meanwhile, Ensigns Tendi (Noël Wells) and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) play the adventure through, with Tendi taking the story very seriously, and Rutherford most certainly not. Tendi eventually learns that she has a drive toward command.

It's during this adventure that the makers of "Lower Decks" permit themselves to make every Trek reference they could think of, including the inclusion of George Takei.