The Studio Had Some Strange Ideas For Star Trek: Nemesis

"Star Trek: Nemesis" is a strange film, even by "Star Trek" standards. For starters, there's the plot that centers on a half-Romulan clone of Jean-Luc Picard (played by Tom Hardy in his big break — true story!) There's also the earlier version of Data named B-4, and I don't even want to get into the scene between Deanna Troi and the monstrous Reman Viceroy. Suffice it to say, it's a low point in both Marina Sirtis and Ron Perlman's careers.

The disdain with "Nemesis" has been expressed by nearly everyone involved — Sirtis referred to director Stuart Baird as an "idiot," and Jonathan Frakes said he could have done a better job had he stepped behind the camera. (Considering "Star Trek: First Contact" is in the top Trek films, I completely agree.) Longtime "Trek" producer Rick Berman revealed even more details about "Nemesis" in an interview with the official Star Trek website, and apparently, things could have gotten even weirder.