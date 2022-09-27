The Director's Edition Of Star Trek: The Motion Picture Wants To Correct The Character Of Kirk

Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" is the perfect adaptation of the 1960s TV series for the big screen. By 1979, "Star Trek" had been off the air for a decade, but had only grown in popularity thanks to eternal syndication. The same decade saw the rise of the "Star Trek" convention as a cultural institution. Series creator Gene Roddenberry began giving lectures, and he and his fans started to form a consensus together as to what "Star Trek" really meant; that is: an optimistic show about peace, philosophy, and diplomacy. After the success of "Star Wars," science fiction proved to be a commercially proven genre, so by 1979, a "Star Trek" motion picture was eminently logical.

The resulting film was nothing more that "Star Trek" written in the largest possible terms. The ship was no longer a mere TV effect, but a glorious, massive construct that warranted several straight minutes of celebration. The film's plot — about a possibly malevolent, hyper-intelligent space cloud drifting toward Earth — opened up conversations about the nature of life, and also its meaning. For Trekkies longing to see their object of affection treated with the appropriate amount of enormity, Wise's film fulfilled on every level. Accusations of "The Motion Picture" being slow or boring aren't relevant in the face of its respect of spatial awe.

Another notable change from "Star Trek" to "The Motion Picture" was the behavior of Admiral Kirk (William Shatner). While Kirk could be somewhat stern on "Star Trek," he was generally clear-headed and affable, especially with his closest compatriots Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley). In "The Motion Picture," Kirk was angrier, more confrontational, less patient.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, producer David C. Fein addressed the change.