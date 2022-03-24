Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition Trailer: The Remastered Original Movie Comes Exclusively To Paramount+

A long-awaited addition to every "Star Trek" superfan's collection is now finally set to arrive, over two decades in the making — presumably with phasers set to stunning. As the very first instance of the beloved sci-fi franchise making the leap from television to the big screen, "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" had a lot riding on it. Originally released in 1979 and forced to play catch-up with the worldwide sensation known as "Star Wars," the first feature film chronicling the adventures of Captain James T. Kirk (actor and /Film contributor William Shatner), trusted science officer Spock (Leonard Nimoy), chief medical officer Leonard "Bones" McCoy (DeForest Kelley), chief engineer Montgomery Scott (James Doohan), communications officer Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), weapons officer Pavel Chekov (Walter Koenig), and helmsman Hikaru Sulu (George Takei) reunited the cast of "The Original Series" and took things in a more ... philosophical direction.

Directed by Robert Wise, the purposefully pondering and slow-paced film would go on to become synonymous with that excruciatingly drawn-out reveal of the vaunted starship U.S.S. Enterprise in space dock above Earth, the bizarrely bland and muted color scheme (a far cry from the eye-popping colors prevalent throughout the 1960s production design of "The Original Series"), and even criticisms taking aim at the lack of action and too many special effects. But one thing most fans can agree on, however, is that the film has always served as a visual treat for the eyes. Now, a little over two decades after Wise returned to oversee the re-editing and updating of visual effects for the DVD release in 2001, his director's cut is now being released — for the very first time, excitingly enough — in spectacular 4K Ultra HD.

Check out the trailer below!