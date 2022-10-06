Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Takes Its Biggest Narrative Swing Yet — And It's A Nice Change Of Pace

My less-than-encyclopedic Trek knowledge — which I'm sure is a trait plenty of other viewers share — means that plenty of episodes feel about as random to me as this one. A show built around Easter eggs and in-jokes will always leave some folks out by default, so episodes that give the prerequisites a rest are a welcome change of pace for me as a semi-casual Trek fan.

Plus, we can't all be the ideal Starfleet recruit. While I think Peanut Hamper is the absolute worst, I can't help but relate to her mocking admission at the top of the episode, that she would never "kill herself for a bunch of randos she met three hours ago." As a series, "Star Trek: Lower Decks" is at once an antidote to the more self-serious Trek shows and a vessel for unabashed love for all that has come before, but it's nice to occasionally see a story about the impulses that cause some to run in the exact opposite direction as the ethically upstanding heroes of Starfleet.

In fact, it's refreshing to see a mission-of-the-week show go off book like this in general. The world of "Star Trek" is an expansive, imaginative, and near-endless one, and the animation format is just as open to experimentation. If any show seems designed to take big swings, it's "Star Trek: Lower Deck." Am I saying we should see a second Peanut Hamper-centric episode? No, definitely not. But it's always fun to see a Trek series go somewhere the decades-old franchise has never gone before, forsaking traditional and expected stories in favor of something creative and unpredictable.