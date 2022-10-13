The Latest Holodeck Episode Of Star Trek: Lower Decks Is A Treasure Trove Of Star Trek References

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" is a lot of fun whether you're a seasoned "Star Trek" fan or new to the franchise, but nearly every episode has Easter eggs and references for the franchise faithful to sink their fake Ferengi fangs into. There's a little something for everyone, whether you're an original series die-hard or just go gaga for "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." The Easter eggs can be a few lines of dialogue, a story beat, or even just some fun background decor, but nearly every episode is guaranteed to have some fun extras in store for "Trek" fans to devour.

The episodes that allow for the most ridiculous fan-service and the most Easter eggs, however, are the holodeck episodes, where our intrepid team of Ensigns can let their freak flags fly and explore every corner of the "Star Trek" universe. In the most recent episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) attempts to create a movie sequel via holodeck program to the hologram program movie he and Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) had created in season 1. Because Boimler is a massive Starfleet fanboy, his movie is loaded to the brim with references to events from other parts of the franchise, and it's an absolute blast.