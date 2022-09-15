Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Finally Lets The Holodeck Get Weird

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 3, episode 4.

Life on the final frontier isn't easy. There are really no limits to the kinds of existential torture a Starfleet officer can go through, as evidenced by the entire life of Chief Engineer Miles O'Brien. Seriously, the man endured everything from being trapped in a mind prison for decades to having his wife possessed by a Bajoran cave demon, and yet he kept on trucking. Thankfully, most Starfleet vessels are equipped with holodecks, which means that everyone can get some rest and relaxation, time away from home, or stress release without ever having to leave the ship.

While some holodeck hijinks were definitely hinted at in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," the crew of the Enterprise on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" mostly used their holodeck to solve old murder mysteries or go hiking in the mountains. That's great and all, but there are a million pervy and potentially problematic uses for the holodeck that some enterprising Starfleet officer had to have tried at some point!

In episode four of the third season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," two of the characters use the holodeck in a way that's hilarious and relatable: for sex and violence. Who wouldn't want to let loose without repercussions every once in awhile?