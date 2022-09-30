The Deep Space Nine Episode Of Star Trek: Lower Decks Is A Love Letter To Trek's Finest Series

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" injects its irreverent comedy with a lot of love for the "Star Trek" franchise, and it's truly a series made by fans, for fans. The lower deckers of the California-class U.S.S. Cerritos are, like us, huge fans of the exploits of the Enterprise, and frequently reference characters and events from the original series and "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Martina Sirtis) even made cameos, delighting fans of "Next Generation" to no end and making the animated workplace comedy feel even more cemented in the canon of the "Star Trek" universe. For fans of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," however, there have only been a handful of fun Easter eggs and one-off deep cut jokes to whet fan appetites. Now, in season 3, the crew of the Cerritos have actually set foot on the promenade and had a drink at Quark's, which feels like pure television magic.

"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" had a rough start, with fans of the franchise uncertain about a series where the main focus wasn't exploring the universe, but has grown to be a favorite among Treikkies with a truly devoted fanbase. The latest "Lower Decks" episode, "Hear All, Trust Nothing," gives "Deep Space Nine" the love and reverence it deserves, and hopefully might inspire some fans who like other "Trek" shows to give the space station series a shot. After all, it's the best "Star Trek" in existence.