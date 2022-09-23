Tawny Newsome's Love For Deep Space Nine Led To A Star Trek: Lower Decks Rewrite

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" has given its characters fun chances to interact with some of the cast members from other famous "Star Trek" crews, including Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Martina Sirtis). But season 3 will see the crew of the Cerritos headed to one of Starfleet's most famous non-starships: the space station Deep Space Nine. "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" was a series that didn't get quite the warm reception from fans or critics that it deserved, but has become a fan favorite with a seriously devoted following. "Lower Decks" shares some things in common with "Deep Space Nine," including being a bold new approach to the old "Trek" format, and it will be a real treat to see how the writers lovingly riff on my personal favorite corner of the franchise.

One huge "Deep Space Nine" fan was almost very unhappy with the episode, however: actor Tawny Newsome. Newsome, who voices the feisty Ensign Beckett Mariner, discovered that Beckett wasn't going to get to be on "Deep Space Nine" because she was on another mission, and that was just too much to bear. So Newsome took her concerns to series creator Mike McMahan, and the two managed to figure something out.