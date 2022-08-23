The Lower Decks And Strange New Worlds Crossover Led To A Star Trek Bromance For Spock And Boimler

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" recently wrapped its first — and to briefly editorialize, very good — season, while "Star Trek: Lower Decks" will premiere its third on August 25. The two shows have quickly emerged from the busy "Star Trek" marketplace as "the two good ones," with Trekkies giving both effusive praise. Perhaps in response, Paramount announced on July 23, out of San Diego Comic-Con 2022, that "Strange New Worlds" and "Lower Decks" will have an unlikely crossover episode.

Crossovers are, of course, nothing new to "Star Trek." Because "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and "Star Trek: Voyager" all took place on the same timeline, the three shows would frequently visit one another (Dr. Bashir visited the Enterprise; Worf got a job on DS9; Lt. Barclay communicated with the Voyager; these names all make sense to Trekkies). What is unusual about the "SNW"/"LD" crossover is the former show takes place in the late 2250s and the latter takes place in the mid 2380s. Oh yes, and one is a live-action show and the other is animated. Many fans, and the cast, wait with baited breath to see how the cross-medium encounter will work.

In a video interview with EW, Jack Quaid, who plays the anxious Ens. Boimler on "Lower Decks," was particularly effusive about the experience, going so far as to claim a special kinship between his character and Spock on "SNW," played by Ethan Peck.