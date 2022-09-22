Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Includes One Of Its Funniest And Most Deep Cut References

The central joke of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" is that a career in Starfleet, however dazzling on the page, is still full of petty, garbage jobs that no one necessarily wants. In the fifth episode of season 3 of "Lower Decks" — called "Reflections" — Ensigns Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Mariner (Tawny Newsome) are tasked with working a Starfleet recruitment booth at a futuristic jobs bazaar. Standing under a 10'-by-10' sunshade emblazoned with Starfleet logos, Boimler and Mariner have to make desperate, impassioned pitches to casual passersby that Starfleet is the bee's knees. They have the bad luck of being stationed right next to a vaguely criminal — and ultra-cool — adventuring archeologist booth.

The idea that Starfleet would need a military recruitment booth at a jobs fair is simultaneously logical and a little sad. Surely Starfleet would want to get the word out about what kind of lifestyle they offer, and would constantly require new officers to explore new parts of the galaxy. Starfleet, however — as "Reflections" points out — isn't as naturally attractive to other people in the "Trek" universe as it might be to viewers. You and I may want to serve on a Starfleet vessel, but a sexy archeologist may not have need for the bland, technical, militaristic status quo offered by such an organization.

One of the other booths at the jobs fair appears to be a board game manufacturer of some kind. A kindly alien couple stand in front of a colorful wall hanging depicting some sort of board game map, and have a few 3-D chess sets for sale. Trekkies will recognize the couple as Wadi, a species from the Gamma quadrant, last seen on the ninth episode of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," entitled "Move Along Home" (March 15, 1993).