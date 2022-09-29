Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Nana Visitor Chats About Her Lower Decks Appearance [Exclusive Interview]

With "Lower Decks" and "Strange New Worlds," it feels like we're back in that golden era of "Trek" when "Deep Space Nine" and "Next Generation" were both on the air. Why do you think "Star Trek" is really resonating with people again?

Oh boy. I mean, it's huge, right? It's a huge question, but my answer feels huge in saying that "Star Trek" offers hope, and it offers a way to get there. I'm reading Frank White's book, "The Overview Effect," and it's basically talking about how astronauts, once they see the world from the perspective of space, all the separations, all the issues, all the fighting just seem silly. We're all spacemen on this planet, all together spinning around. So I think "Star Trek," by being set in the future, gives people a very safe, non-threatening way to look at new ideas, to look at diversity, to look at what's next, to look at space travel and what engineers and space engineers and astronauts and scientists are seeming to tell us where we need to go. We need to go up and out, not only for the exploration and for the opportunities, but also to help the Earth.

I interviewed because I'm doing a book on the women of "Star Trek," and not just the women who were involved in making it, but the women who were affected by it. And I was recently at ESA, and the satellites that they have up in the air, some people can have this feeling that it's all about we're spending a lot of money on just space. But no, we're spending a lot of money in figuring out, which just happened yesterday, what do we do if there's some big rock coming at us? Can we divert it? What's going on with the weather? I mean, satellites are a huge way for us to understand ourselves and the Earth.

So all of that, and making new little scientists and sparking interests, and this woman growing up in the Italian mountains who watches "Star Trek" and goes, "Oh, it's okay for a woman to be an engineer." And she grows up to be Samantha Cristoforetti. She's a fighter pilot, and goes up to the Space Station and tells people what brushing their teeth is like in space. That's why it's important.