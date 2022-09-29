Let's Pay Tribute To The Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Characters Who Couldn't Return For Lower Decks

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and the series finale of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

The latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "Hear All, Trust Nothing," sees the U.S.S. Cerritos being called — at the last minute — to oversee a diplomatic mission with a species from the Gamma Quadrant. The negotiations involve a generous gift from the Federation — many, many kegs of liquor — and takes place on Deep Space Nine, a space station that, Trekkies know, had its very own seven-year-long TV series from 1993 to 1999.

As briefly as possible: "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" was set aboard a station that was built by the fascistic, militant Cardassians while they aggressively occupied Bajor, the planet below. When the Cardassian regime fell, the Bajorans took control of the station along with a retinue of Starfleet officers assigned to oversee Bajor's reconstruction. Much of the show was devoted to Starfleet characters interacting with non-Federation citizens, having to deal with criminality, commerce, and military aggression not seen in other Trek shows. An added wrinkle: Deep Space Nine, as Starfleet learns in the show's pilot, is located next to a stable wormhole that leads into the Gamma Quadrant, thousands of lightyears away. DS9 will eventually go to war with an aggressive "anti-Federation" — called the Dominion — on the other side.

The cast of "Deep Space Nine" was large, and, over its run, added more and more characters until the ensemble topped off in the high twenties. When the crew of the Cerritos docks, only two of the station's recognizable faces remain: the clever con man Quark (Armin Shimerman), and the station Colonel, Kira Nerys (Nana Visitor). Other characters have appeared but, well, because "Deep Space Nine" was overwhelmingly incidental, many of the main cast had moved away or died by the series finale.