Star Trek: Lower Decks Features A Cameo From One Of The Franchise's Greatest Background Players

The activity center of the eponymous space station on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" was called the Promenade, a circular walkway where tourists and officers alike could socialize, buy things at any number of shops, attend school, and even worship at a small Bajoran chapel. The most happening spot on the Promenade was Quark's Bar, a somewhat unsavory tavern/gambling hall/holographic brothel run by the clever and ambitious Ferengi Quark (Armin Shimerman). Quark was frustrated by the constant visits from the station's Starfleet officers, as Starfleet seemed to operate in a post-capitalistic milieu and Quark was spiritually devoted to the acquisition of wealth.

Thanks to various war efforts and political upheaval, business wasn't always good at Quark's, but he managed to keep his business running thanks to the tenacity of some of his regulars. Also his willingness to exploit workers, dock wages, and generally be a greedy boss.

No matter how bad things got, however, Quark's Bar would always be occupied by a silent character that looked a little bit like an unhappy walrus. And in the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," which takes place at Deep Space Nine years after the events of the series, sees his return in animated cameo-form. This is Morn (Mark Allan Shepherd), who was, according to "The Star Trek Encyclopedia." named after Norm from "Cheers." While Morn was conceived as a background figure to occupy space behind a scene's action, he eventually captured the imaginations of the "Deep Space Nine" writers, and it wouldn't take long before Morn was granted a fascinating backstory.