Star Trek: Lower Decks Creates An Incredible Connection With A Beloved Deep Space Nine Character

When Shaxs arrives on Deep Space Nine, he and Kira greet one another with a big hug and a lot of warmth, then immediately start arguing over which of them is indebted to the other for saving their life. Kira starts it all off with, "He saved my life during the raid on the Haru Outposts, I still owe you for that one!" and it devolves from there, with the two of them bringing up the many times in which they saved one another's lives. Apparently, she saved him during an ambush, someone saved someone from a plasma storm in the badlands, and the two of them just seem to need to give glory to the other. It's kind of sweet, really, showing the self-sacrificing nature of both characters. Kira took her fair share of tough losses during both the occupation and the Dominion War, while Shaxs actually died (he got better) saving Boimler and the rest of the crew, so their willingness to risk it all for the sake of others is well-documented.

Both Shaxs and Kira are pretty decent at making friends despite their sometimes gruff exteriors, but they don't often get a chance to reminisce with other Bajoran rebels, and it's a joy to see them so relaxed together. Kira runs into plenty of her former comrades during "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," but those reunions are often far too brief (and sometimes tragic). These two veterans deserve a chance to sit and drink some Bajoran ale (or Raktajino!) and trade war stories. They've been through enough!