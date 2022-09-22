The Latest Episode Of Star Trek: Lower Decks Features A Delightful Animation Easter Egg

The latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," entitled "Reflections," features — quite amusingly — a Starfleet recruitment tent. Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Boimler (Jack Quaid) have been ordered to "work the booth" a jobs fair. They have to stand at a folding table and dispassionately call over passbersby, then explain to them that a life in Starfleet is romantic and exciting. This, when their current job is the least romantic or exciting task imaginable. Making matters worse, Mariner and Boimler are stationed right next to an archeology tent. Archeologists, as all Trekkies now, is the sexiest possible profession. All archeologists are gorgeous, tomb-raiding rogues that make Indiana Jones look like Ben Stein. In a fun Easter egg, the archeologist leans on a plinth resembling those seen in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Masks" (February 21, 1994).

On the other side of Mariner's and Boimler's recruitment tent is collector's booth very akin to something one might see at a "Star Trek" convention. They have a glass case full of communicator badges (a common sight at cons), as well as an unusual helmet with a red light on top. That helmet, deep-cut Trekkie might recognize, is a reference to the single weirdest piece of Trek merch ever produced: The Official Star Trek Space Fun Helmet. Look it up. One of the collectors appears to be Toff, a character played by Nehemiah Persoff in the NextGen episode "The Most Toys" (May 5, 1990).

Most notably, though, is the plywood standee that the Starfleet tent has on display. It's a carnival cutout display of Kirk and Spock, their fasces missing, inviting passersby to take a picture. Look closely, and one will see the carnival cutout is painted in the style of "Star Trek: The Animated Series."