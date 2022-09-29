What You Need To Remember From Star Trek: Deep Space Nine To Enjoy This Week's Star Trek: Lower Decks

This post contains minor spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

It was only a matter of time. "Star Trek: Lower Decks" has gotten tons of mileage out of its seemingly never-ending cascade of loving callbacks, references, and even actual crossovers with several beloved "Trek" series of years gone by. Recently, season 3 brought us right back to the distinct pleasures of "Voyager," but the series hasn't been shy about tying together the crew of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," either (although there remains a few more items on that bucket list). And if that weren't enough, there's also the upcoming crossover between "Lower Decks" and "Strange New Worlds," the franchise's other new and highly acclaimed series. So with all that in mind, it feels only natural that this animated series would set its sights on the grandest prize of them all: "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

The premise is a simple one: the USS Cerritos has been tasked with providing gifts to help reopen diplomatic relations with an alien species post-Dominion War, one of the bloodiest conflicts the galaxy ever saw (as depicted in "Deep Space Nine"), until Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) is suddenly thrown into the spotlight to take the lead on negotiations directly. The rendezvous point? Just a space station that fans, of course, know by the name Deep Space Nine.

But given how many hundreds of hours of "Star Trek" that "Lower Decks" expects fans to be familiar with, perhaps some out there don't quite get the hype surrounding this episode. Well, consider this a refresher and an introductory course to everything you need to know about "Deep Space Nine" in order to enjoy this episode of "Lower Decks."