Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Features A Few Hilarious Voyager Easter Eggs

Any franchise that has managed to stick around for over five decades is bound to suffer a few rough patches along the way. With a property like "Star Trek," however, even those swings and misses have the potential to find their way into the hearts of at least some dedicated fans. As the irreverent animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks" emphatically proves, there's truly something for everyone. Need a break from the fast-paced serialization of "Star Trek: Discovery" or even "Strange New Worlds" and its throwback charms? Well, how about taking a more self-deprecating (and oftentimes vulgar) approach to the buttoned-up professionalism of Starfleet that we usually see depicted?

That ability to make fun of itself is exactly why "Lower Decks" has become such an unexpected source of celebrating some of the most obscure, underappreciated, and even widely panned aspects of "Trek." This ongoing season alone has explored the unseen locations of a Starfleet vessel, remained refreshingly honest about the fact that being a Starfleet officer has its ups and downs, and even embraced the goofy, emotionally-charged aspects of the holodeck.

This latest episode carried on that proud tradition by once again paying homage to one of the franchise's lesser appreciated entries, "Star Trek: Voyager." Initially conceived as a sort of course-correction for fans thrown off by the audacity of "Deep Space Nine" to boldly go in its own direction altogether, "Voyager" brought things back to much more familiar territory — a spaceship, a heavily episodic approach, and an emphasis on exploration — to mixed results. Naturally, the "Lower Decks" writers have made room to celebrate this series in the past with a Tom Paris-focused episode and, wouldn't you know it, snuck in even more references in the most recent episode.