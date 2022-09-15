Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Shows Off Every Part Of A Starship You Never Think About

Throughout the episode, the Cerritos lower deckers explore the ship from a perspective we've rarely seen before: within the maintenance systems. Their journey begins with a holodeck room, where they witness T'Ana (Gillian Vigman) and Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore) engaging in what turns out to be some adventurous roleplay as they playact their way through a noir-style bank robbery. Unlike so many of the gags on "Star Trek: Lower Decks," this doesn't seem to be a direct callback to any other Trek shows, but it does call to mind "The Big Goodbye," a holodeck-heavy episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" that pays homage to classic noir-style detective stories.

Next up, the Cerritos crew makes their way to a hydroponics bay, which Tendi explains is great for medical research. Mariner isn't so convinced, calling the place a swamp, but when they accidentally get gassed by a hallucinogenic Tamarian root, they start going on a long, strange trip. The hydroponics bay is another starship feature Trek fans have seen before, most prominently in "Star Trek: Voyager." Called airoponics in that series, the greenhouse-style area was a place of natural discovery, where Kes (Jennifer Lien) and Neelix (Ethan Phillips) could often be seen. "What kind of weirdo signs up for a job in outer space just to garden?" Mariner says, before a shot cuts to Kayshon (Carl Tart) having a grand old time talking to flowers.