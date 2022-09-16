Star Trek: Lower Decks Wants To Bring On Two Fan-Favorite Next Generation Stars

Trekkies from the 1990s were spoiled, perhaps even more spoiled than in 2022. "Star Trek: The Next Generation" debuted in 1987, and was so successful, it ran for seven seasons. During its run, the show spun off twice into "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" (1993 – 1999) and "Star Trek: Voyager" (1995 – 2001) and by 2002, there were four NextGen feature films. In addition to all the shows and movies, the Creation Entertainment Grand Slam conventions — the biggest "Trek" cons yet — began in Pasadena, CA in 1993. In 1998, Star Trek: The Experience opened at the Las Vegas Hilton, and Trekkies could visit Quark's Bar and experience "Borg Invasion 4-D." Trek hasn't reached this level of pop saturation since.

Although it's coming close with the recent era of Paramount+ shows. There are currently five new Trek shows running concurrently (it seems "Short Treks" may be at an end), with news of more shows and movies on the way. Importantly, most of the new shows are "legacy" shows, taking characters and ships seen in older Treks and repurposing them. Case in point: one of the new shows is merely called "Star Trek: Picard." "Strange New Worlds," additionally, is almost all known previously-known characters, and — most importantly for the purposes of this article — "Lower Decks" gets a great deal of mileage from a steady deluge of references and callbacks.

Mike McMahan, the creator of "Lower Decks," has been incredibly tactful about his many callbacks, however. A viewer doesn't need deep-cut knowledge of "Trek" to understand the characters or the stories. Although it certainly enhances the experience. Seeing the U.S.S. Titan or the Crystalline Entity in the background won't mean much to casual viewers, but Trekkie will likely wiggle in self-satisfied recognition.