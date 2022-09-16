One Of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Best Episodes Led To Its Crossover With Lower Decks

While the above headline refers specifically to "Spock Amok" (airdate: June 2, 2022), the fifth episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the phrase "one of the show's best episodes" could conceivably apply to any of the episodes to date. "Strange New Worlds" is a startlingly good show which started rather strong, a rarity for a franchise whose shows notoriously get off to rocky starts.

In "Spock Amok" — a play on the original series episode "Amok Time" — the crew of the Enterprise finds themselves on shore leave, left to pursue their romantic interests. Commander Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) and Lt. Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), the "serious" characters, learn to have a little bit of fun by playing "Enterprise Bingo" (don't ask). Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) spends time in a bar, contemplating her feelings for Spock (Ethan Peck). And Spock aims to have a romantic evening with his lover T'Pring (Gia Sandhu), leading to a strange mind-meld mishap that sees the two characters swapping bodies. Until they can figure out how to undo the mishap, they must take one another's jobs for a short while. Shenanigans, as they say, ensue. Captain Pike (Anson Mount) must also take the time to display his diplomatic skills, revealing how committed the character is to nonviolence and negotiation.

"Spock Amok" is a wonderful blend of humor and some very "Star Trek" ideas about working well with others.

It turns out, it was the strength of "Spock Amok," and a great deal of unspoken showrunner camaraderie, that led to the highly anticipated upcoming crossover episode between "Strange New Worlds" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks."